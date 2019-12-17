Local housing authorities get money to help homeless veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – Two local organizations now have more money to help homeless veterans.

The Roanoke and Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authorities have each received more than $25,000 of federal funding.

Virginia Senators mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday nearly $1 million will go towards 12 redevelopment and housing authorities across the state.

Roanoke’s redevelopment and housing authority director, Dave Bustamante, said there are eight or nine homeless veterans currently in need of housing in Roanoke.

“These vouchers will be filled and they will be filled, probably, within the year," Bustamante said. "Now that we’ve been awarded, we can start to work with the VA to get those referrals. We’re assuming the money will come in, hopefully, no later than the end of January 2020.”

The housing authority currently provides housing for around 100 veterans.