Lynchburg home with nearly 40,000 Christmas lights dazzles onlookers for more than a decade

If you’ve driven down Powtan Drive recently, you’ve probably noticed Anthony Settje’s house -- it has nearly 40,000 lights and more than 40 yard displays and two inflatables.

Settje starts putting up the display around Nov. 1 to get ready for the onlookers that inevitably stop at his home.

He says he loved the look of Christmas lights growing up, so when he was old enough, he decided to take over about 15 years ago.

If you thought the tens of thousands of lights were enough, you’re wrong -- he adds more and more every year. He spent $1,100 this year alone.

Settje’s display is at 205 Powtan Drive, which is across from the big lots on Timberlake Road next to the Bank of America.

The lights are on from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.