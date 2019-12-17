Car crashes into power pole after Lynchburg police pursuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews are at the scene of a crash in downtown Lynchburg near 7th Street and Federal Street.
A vehicle crashed into a power pole after being pursued by a police officer, according to Lynchburg police.
Police say just before 1 p.m., the pursuit began after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.
The officer noticed some of his equipment wasn’t working and ended the pursuit. The other vehicle continued on and eventually crashed, according to police.
The driver was the only person in the car that crashed. He or she was taken to a hospital but has not been identified. There is no word on his or her condition at this time.
