Car crashes into power pole after Lynchburg police pursuit

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews are at the scene of a crash in downtown Lynchburg near 7th Street and Federal Street.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole after being pursued by a police officer, according to Lynchburg police.

Police say just before 1 p.m., the pursuit began after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

The officer noticed some of his equipment wasn’t working and ended the pursuit. The other vehicle continued on and eventually crashed, according to police.

A car crash in Lynchburg on Dec. 17, 2019, was connected to a police pursuit, according to authorities.

The driver was the only person in the car that crashed. He or she was taken to a hospital but has not been identified. There is no word on his or her condition at this time.

