New NRV food directory available to help combat food insecurity

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – There’s a new way to help you find local feeding assistance programs.

On Tuesday, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley announced the creation of an online directory.

A report about the issue of food insecurity in the New River Valley was also released Tuesday.

It took about six months to create and has information about every food assistance program and service in the New River Valley.

The Community foundation’s executive director, Jessica Wirgau, said it’s the first of its kind.

“The idea is, this is available, certainly, to the folks in the community who need it, but also for all sorts of different organizations that may, in one way or another, interface with people who are having a tough time," said Wirgau.

The directory will be updated annually.