Police searching for duo using stolen credit cards at Walmart, other Roanoke County stores
Police asking the community’s help to locate them
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County police are searching for two people allegedly using stolen credit cards and bank cards at several stores throughout the area.
Police need the public’s help to locate these two persons of interest in connection with a theft that happened on Oct. 9, according to Roanoke County officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Van Patten at 540-777-8641.
