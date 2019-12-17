Pulaski County High School students walk out of class in protest after principal reassigned

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Video from Pulaski County High School junior Ryan Luu shows hundreds of his fellow students chanting “We want Grimm” outside the high school Tuesday afternoon.

“It was actually a very good feeling,” Luu said of the planned student walkout.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, members voted to reassign Principal Mike Grimm, a move that upset some students.

He will now help prepare the county’s two middle schools to merge next year.

“Mr. Grimm always went out of his way to make school fun, but he was never scared to be professional with us. That’s something we really appreciate,” Luu said.

On Tuesday, 10 News called and emailed the school board chairman and vice-chairman to try to find out why Grimm was reassigned. We did not get a response.

Pulaski County superintendent Kevin Siers said he cannot discuss personnel matters, but did send 10 News a statement, saying he is confident Grimm and the new principal will be successful in their new roles.

Since his freshman year, senior Brayden Smith has been looking forward to shaking Grimm’s hand at graduation.

“Now that I have to shake the new principal’s hand, it just won’t be the same,” Smith said. “He went out of his way to connect with every single student on a deeper level than just a base-layer principal.”

Sophomore Blake Bauer does not want students to hate the new principal, though.

“He deserves respect. None of this was his fault. He deserves respect. We can be upset, but you have to respect him,” Bauer said.

The students plan to speak at the next school board meeting and may hold another walkout.

On Tuesday, 10 News was unable to reach Grimm for comment.