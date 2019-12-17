Roanoke City Council denies citizen’s requests for Second Amendment sanctuary, again

For the second time, gun rights supporters flooded Roanoke’s City Council, urging local leaders to declare the star city a second amendment sanctuary. And for the second time, they chose not to do so, going against the grain of dozens of other localities.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax made a surprise appearance at the meeting on an unrelated matter but said he stands behind Governor Northam and other top democrats pushing gun reform.

Council chambers held an overflow crowd as another large group rallied Monday night. More than 20 people signed up to speak and one by one they pitched their case.

“It’s not really about gun control, it’s about controlling ordinary citizens and their access to guns," supporter Maynard Keller said.

Roanoke City Council did not consider a resolution to support the matter, but supporters came out on their own to use general public comment time. Virginia Lt. Gov. was present to honor Senator John Edwards, telling 10 News after his presentation that he’s in agreement with the Governor and Attorney General on the sanctuary status issue.

“I’m committed as lieutenant governor on those goals of keeping Virginian’s safe and I think there’s a lot of support around the commonwealth for that,” Fairfax said.

Virginia Democrats in control of both chambers are proposing gun control reform that many in our area are opposed to, like the sanctuary supporters who filled the chambers Monday night. But Fairfax said despite the growing number of Second Amendment sanctuaries in our area, he’s committed to moving forward.

“So there are people in the commonwealth who want us to do some common sense things to keep our communities safe, so I think that’s what we need to focus on and have some thoughtful, respectful discussion," Fairfax said.

The meeting wrapped up after nearly four hours of different discussions, with council ending on their same sentiments as before. As a group, council did not feel the need to take action and say their support of the Constitution is enough. That came to much displeasure of the supporters in the room.