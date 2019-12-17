What’s News Today: second amendment, education

ROANOKE, Va. – A subcommittee for the Lynchburg Task Force on Education meets today. The Programming and Collaboration Opportunities Subcommittee will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at Extra Solution Staffing on Oakley Avenue.

More localities will discuss second amendment sanctuary status today at 1:30 p.m. The Franklin County Attorney will discuss a the county’s resolution with the board. Last month, hundreds showed up in support of the issue. The board did not pass a resolution at that time, but instructed staff to draft a resolution. The Town of Vinton will also consider adopting a resolution, opposing additional regulatory burdens and supporting the rights of law-abiding citizens. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.

The City of Lynchburg holds a public meeting about housing. The city receives money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development each year. To continue receiving the money, the city must identify and prioritize its needs and the projects that will address them. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Miller Center, with additional meetings on Wednesday.