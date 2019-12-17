Your kids’ creativity can help raise money for Lynchburg pets in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This weekend, a fundraiser for Lynchburg Humane Society invites your kids to craft their own holiday gifts while you finish any last-minute shopping.

This Sunday and Monday, LHS will host elf workshops where kids ages 5 to 12 can make gifts, watch Christmas movies, enjoy some popcorn and most importantly, cuddle with Lynchburg Humane Society animals. Kids can even come wearing their festive pajamas.

It costs $30 per child and $15 for any additional siblings.

Elf Workshop sessions include 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Dec. 22, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23rd.

You must register online. For more information, click here.