Alleghany County deputy hospitalized after Interstate 81 crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A deputy who had just dropped off an injured dog for emergency treatment is now in the hospital after being involved in a crash on Interstate 81, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jeremy Morris was in Roanoke on Tuesday to drop the dog off at a veterinarian’s office and was heading back to Alleghany County when the crash happened.

At 10:30 p.m., while Morris was traveling north on I-81, he was involved in a two-car crash at mile marker 147.5, about two miles north of the Interstate 581 interchange.

Morris suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated for injuries at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Virginia State Police investigated the crash and charged the driver of the other car involved with a traffic violation.