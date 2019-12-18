New year, new you: Join a fitness challenge to help Roanoke Valley police raise money for conference

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Police are challenging you to help raise money for a big upcoming conference.

Roanoke County, Roanoke city and Virginia Tech police are hosting the Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement Conference in April.

In one of many fundraisers, officers are challenging you to walk or run anywhere from 50 to 200 miles in 31 days. It’s all for a good cause.

“We’re just trying to keep the mental and physical fitness of law enforcement officers across the country, so that’s our goal for this conference,” said Cara Jacobs, Roanoke County police officer.

“We’ve had some officers die by suicide, have died accidentally, have died in the line of duty. That’s hard to deal with and we’re hoping this conference will help us improve on how we deal with that,” said Jennifer Boswell, Roanoke Police Sgt.

Click here to find more information about the New Year Challenge.