Three local landmarks added to state historical register

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – More than a dozen sites have been added to the state register for historic landmarks, and three of them are in Southwest Virginia.

The three-story brick “Doctor’s Building” in Danville, completed in 1957, the 1856 Greek revival-style McDowell Presbyterian Church in Highland County and the Draper Historic District in Pulaski County were added.

According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the district covers 40 acres of a village that came together in the Draper Valley and formed into a railroad depot community in the late 1800s.

