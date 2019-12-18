40ºF

US Attorney Cullen nominated for federal judgeship in Virginia

He’s been the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia since 2018

Thomas Cullen (U.S. Department of Justice)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has nominated U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen for a federal judgeship to fill a vacancy in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Cullen, 42, has been the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia since 2018.

He’s had several high-profile cases during his tenure, including criminal prosecutions related to the Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

Cullen was nominated for the judicial vacancy created when U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad claimed senior status two years ago.

