What’s News Today: pets need homes, school news

ROANOKE, Va. – Two subcommittee for the Lynchburg Task Force on Education meet today. The Enrollment Trends and Demographics Subcommittee will meet tonight at 7:30 a.m. at Market at Main. The Operations, Facilities and Consolidation Subcommittee will meet at 9 a.m. at the School Administration Building.

A Roanoke County School is getting a new sign. The sign will be installed at Burlington Elementary. It was made by students at the Burton Center.

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s staff will hold traveling staff office hours today. Staff will be available to help with federal government issues. They will be at the Carroll County Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Galax Municipal Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grayson County Administration Meeting from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Today is the last day of operations for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, until repairs are made to its building. All workers and animals will have to get out of the building while the work is done. As we’ve reported, the soil and bedrock underneath the SPCA aren’t compact or sturdy enough to support the building, causing serious foundation damage. Crews will fix the problem by digging holes in the floor and shoring up the foundation. Work is expected to take six weeks. All animals are either being adopted or fostered. Staff will work in a temporary location.