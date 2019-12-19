Holiday rush: Record number of people expected to hit the road, sky this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A record number of people will hit the road and take to the sky ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is expecting at least 100 more passengers a day than usual between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The airport’s marketing director Brad Boettcher said flights at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. are usually the busiest, so it’s recommended you get to the airport at least 90 minutes early.

“If your travel plans get disrupted, instead of standing in line to talk to an agent at the airport, you can always try calling the airline’s 800 number. Sometimes, you can get through quicker and get re-accommodated. Then also, social media of the carriers tends to be very responsive as well,” Boettcher said.

Airport officials also recommend making sure that your carry-on luggage doesn’t contain anything that can’t go through security.