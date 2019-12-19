If the Grinch stole Christmas, who stole the Grinch?

BEDFORD, Va. – He’s a bad banana with a greasy black peel and now he’s missing.

A cutout of the Grinch was stolen this week from Bedford’s Liberty Lake Christmas light display.

Town officials said the theft happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you have the Grinch, Bedford officials ask that you return him to his location in the park.

Anyone with information about who stole the Grinch should contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-587-6011.