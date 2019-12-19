Man sentenced to 100+ years in prison after attempting to kill two Amherst County deputies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The man convicted of trying to kill two Amherst County deputies in 2017 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Trevor Ewers, of Amherst County, to 108 years in prison on Wednesday for trying to kill Deputy Erin Karajankovich and Deputy Lt. Jason Meador.

This matched the jury recommended a sentence of 103 years as the additional 5 years are for a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon not part of the September conviction.

Here’s the breakdown of the sentence for each charge:

35 years for the attempted capital murder of Meador

35 years for the attempted capital murder of Karajankovich

25 years for the aggravated malicious wounding of Meador

3 years for one count of using a firearm

5 years for another count of using a firearm

During his September trial, Ewers testified and admitted he was drunk the night of the Sept. 2017 incident. He said he drank half a bottle of vodka, did cocaine, took pills and smoked marijuana.

Investigators said Ewers was in the back seat of a car deputies pulled over on Sept. 22, 2017.

In court, the jury was shown dashcam and body camera video of the incident. Ewers was asked to step out of the car. Deputies said he stumbled while keeping one hand in his pocket. Ewers pulled out a gun.

Karajankovich then screamed while running for cover.

Meador testified he got into a struggle with Ewers, who fired three times. Meador was shot in the head and survived, but he now suffers from dizziness and has hearing problems.

After Ewers was convicted, his attorney, Matthew Pack declined an interview but told 10 News they would file an appeal after sentencing.