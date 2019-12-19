Meet the next Bedford County Sheriff

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County’s newest sheriff in more than two decades, Mike Miller, was sworn Thursday during a ceremony at the Bedford County Circuit Court.

Other newly-elected county officials, including supervisors and school board members, were also sworn in.

Miller doesn’t take office until January 1, but he said he’s already started planning for the department’s future. He’s formed his command staff and has been meeting with deputies to get their input.

“They gave us their vision of where they would like to see the sheriff’s office go in the next four years, so we’re compiling all of that and then we’ll make our road map," Miller said.

The first task on his agenda is to work with the board of supervisors to hire more law enforcement officers and get better pay for the deputies.

“The retention of our deputies. We’re very young right now, so the more we can work with them to be able to keep the longevity," Miller said. “I’ve been here 34 years and I’d like to see all of our men and women of the uniform be able to stay and love this career and not have to worry about pay and those type things. So, that’s my vision right now in the very beginning.”

Miller said the county’s drug problem has also gotten worse and he plans to make fighting that trend a top priority.

“We’re putting a team together through social services, through our schools, through the sheriff’s office, through all of our other law enforcement agencies and we’re developing a plan," Miller said.

Miller has spent his entire law enforcement career in Bedford County, rising through the ranks to achieve this dream.

“It’s going down memory lane and meeting with other deputies, they say, ‘You remember you said you was going to be sheriff one day?’ Miller said. “So that dream has come true. It’s just an awesome feeling.”