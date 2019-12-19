Salem unanimously appoints new city manager

SALEM, Va. – The city of Salem has tapped the interim city manager to serve in the role permanently.

On Thursday morning, city council unanimously appointed Jay Taliaferro to city manager. He was originally appointed as interim city manager in late January.

Taliaferro’s appointment comes after some controversy. The last city manager was forced out of the job due to what some council members described as a contentious atmosphere and a difference in vision.

According to Taliaferro, his first order of business is to get the city back up to full staff.

Taliaferro served as Salem’s assistant city manager from 2000 to early 2019. He started as a staff engineer in 1991 and was named city engineer in 1998.

Leadership runs in the Taliaferro family. Taliaferro’s dad, Jim Taliaferro, was Salem’s mayor from 1974 to 1996.