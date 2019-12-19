Temple Emanuel shares the story of Hanukkah
Jewish holiday, Hanukkah begins Sunday at sundown
ROANOKE, Va. – The countdown to the holidays is almost over.
Hanukkah begins this Sunday at sundown and ends Monday, Dec. 30th.
10 News reporter Megan Woods spent time exploring the holiday’s rich traditions at Temple Emanuel with Rabbi Kathy Cohen. Together they light the menorah, play dreidel and make latkas.
For information on Temple Emanuel, click here.
