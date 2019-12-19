The 7 days of Christmas: Week leading up to holiday crucial for City Market businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – The small businesses in Roanoke’s City Market are open year-round, but there’s arguably no time of the year more important for them than the days leading up to Christmas. Unfortunately, the month got off to a rough start for those businesses.

Rain washed out Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas parade last week, which meant the crowd that some businesses relied on never showed up. Additionally, wet weather draped the area during Small Business Saturday, which is another huge day for those businesses.

Eric Dresser, who owns City Market art store Calhoun and Kipp, is optimistic the weather will stay clear in the week leading up to Christmas. He hopes the last-minute shoppers choose to come downtown because many City Market business owners and vendors bank on this week to get through the tough times ahead.

“December is crucial because it gets you through the next three months: January, February and a little bit of March," Dresser said. "Because January and February are so slow, you count on December sales to pay the rent and all of the bills.”