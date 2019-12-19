What’s News Today: child seat safety, REAL ID

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office will hold a free child safety seat check today. You can have your seat checked or installed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fire Station 7 on Indian Grave Road.

Salem City Council will hold a special meeting today. It will hold a closed session to discuss appointing a new city manager.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Virginia DMV are teaming up to inform travelers about REAL ID. Today and tomorrow, representatives will be at the airport giving out information. Starting October 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID or other approved form of identity to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility.

Gleaning For The World, Walmart and the Jefferson Forest High School Football Team are working together to provide for families in need. They will be making 50 meals to give out to local families. The food will be given out tomorrow.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will consider changes to a proposed wind farm. Rocky Forge Wind is proposing to increase the height of turbines to nearly 700 feet, up from the original 550 feet. The proposed changes are due to changes in wind energy technologies.

The funeral will take place today for the leader of the Volunteer Fire Department in Horsepasture. Charlie Bradshaw and his wife, Sherri, were killed last week in a car crash. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. with the funeral starting at 1 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church.

Sentencing takes place today for the man, convicted of capital murder of a law enforcement officer. Trevor Ewers was found guilty in September of trying to kill two deputies. In 2017, a deputy survived after the department says Ewers shot him in the head.