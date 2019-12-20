Roanoke police departments celebrate new graduates as staffing problems persist

ROANOKE, Va. – Local police departments are adding to their forces amid staffing issues.

At academy graduation on Friday, nine more officers were sworn in for the city of Roanoke and Roanoke County gained eight officers.

Bagpipes played to start the ceremony, as the audience later applauded for the 17 total new recruits, who will soon be patrolling the streets.

“Do it well. Do it proudly,” said Roanoke city Police Chief Tim Jones at the podium.

10 News got a look this summer at their training.

“They’re a fine bunch. They’re a diverse bunch, and we expect great things out of them,” Jones said.

But the optimism meets a problem.

The city still has room for about 25 more officers to add to its staff of about 220.

On average, about 40 officers leave per year and Jones said the hiring phase is constant.

In the city, pay increases have been approved this year, but Jones and others continue to say that pay is still too low and that it’s not keeping up with other departments in Virginia.

“It’s a difficult time to be a police officer in our society. A lot of dynamics at work, the social landscape is changing. Requirements placed on these young men and women have changed dramatically since 1981 when I was hired,” Jones said.

Roanoke city graduate and Star City native Joshua Chamberlain said he had reservations about joining the force.

“I originally did not like police officers,” Chamberlain said.

But other officers changed his mind.

“I had this negative opinion as a child. I’ve met all these great guys so far,” he said. “They just totally changed my opinion.”

Jones and Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall push the quality of life in the Roanoke Valley as a selling point.

“We’re actually struggling,” Hall said. “We are still struggling to get applicants in the door and get them through the process.”

Roanoke County’s department is at full staff and just began giving incentives for officers who bring in new talent, like graduate and Henry County native Stephen Manns, who said getting to know the current officers solidified his decision to join their ranks.

“That family-oriented environment. It really brought me in. That’s what made me feel at home,” Manns said.

Both chiefs cite the low unemployment rate and the strength of the economy as reasons why many people are not choosing careers in law enforcement.

Friday’s 17 graduates range in age from 22 to 40.

There are six women, which means they make up more than a third of the class overall and nearly half of the city’s crop of recruits.

Graduate Kaylin Stenson said female officers inspired her, showing her that women can certainly handle the job and even excel in situations where they can be better-suited -- like talking to other women who are crime victims.

“It’s really encouraging that a lot of women are stepping up to the plate and wanting to do this job. It’s a little bit more demanding, but it’s really amazing to have four women out of nine officers with the city,” Stenson said.

About 18% of RPD officers are women, as of earlier this year.

That’s higher than the 12% mark for departments nationally, according to the FBI, which last surveyed in 2014.