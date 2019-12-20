What’s News Today: pet adoptions, graduation

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech holds its fall commencement today. More than 2,500 students will graduate this afternoon, more than 1,300 are undergraduates. The most popular major is business information technology, followed by computer science and computer engineering.

Lynchburg Humane Society and Appomattox County Pet Center will offer specials on animal adoptions. Now through the end of the year, adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived. Now through Christmas Eve, all dog adoptions are $15. There is a required $10 microchip fee.

It’s gifting day for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, the sheriff’s office has sold Christmas trees, with all proceeds going to Operation Christmas Tree. That money was then used to buy clothes and presents for families in need. Those gifts will be given to 39 families today.

In Lynchburg, police and fire, as well as One Community One Voice, will go shopping today. They will take several families shopping to make sure they have what they need for Christmas.

In Rockbridge County, law enforcement from Rockbridge County, Lexington and Buena Vista will go shopping for local families today. Working with local elementary schools, they found 60 children in need of assistance this holiday season.

Roanoke City Schools could award the contract today to the search firm it will use to help hire a new superintendent. According to the school system’s website, three firms presented proposals to aid in the search. Superintendent Rita Bishop announced she would retire from the position at the end of the school year.