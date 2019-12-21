Turkeys for touchdowns: Kroger donates 440 turkeys in honor of Virginia Tech’s 44 touchdowns

ROANOKE, Va. – Turning Virginia Tech football stats into acts of service.

Virginia Tech, Feeding America and Kroger all teamed up to donate hundreds of turkeys to local families in need Friday morning.

Kroger pledged 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by Virginia Tech’s football team during the 2019 season.

44 touchdowns later, Kroger donated 440 turkeys to Feeding America of Southwest Virginia.

“This is the best part of my job... everyone is kind of in the ‘giving’ mood this holiday season and Kroger is an incredible partner for us. They’ve done so much for us and they’re always ready to jump in and do things like this,” said Amanda Allen, marketing coordinator for Feeding America of Southwest Virginia.

Not only did families receive turkeys, but also stuffing, corn, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.