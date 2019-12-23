53ºF

Local News

Officers find woman dead after reported shooting at Galax home

Woman’s name has not been released

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Tags: New River Valley, Galax, Crime
Police investigating shooting in Galax.
Police investigating shooting in Galax. (WSLS)

GALAX, Va. – Officers found a woman dead Monday morning while they were investigating a shooting at a Galax home.

Police say they received a shooting call around 6:30 a.m. from an owner of a home on Partridge Street.

They found a woman between the ages of 18 and 21 dead. Her name has not been released.

Police say they are questioning the homeowner who called 911. State police also stopped someone walking along the road in the area and brought them in for questioning as well.

This shooting is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

