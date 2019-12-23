Officers find woman dead after reported shooting at Galax home

GALAX, Va. – Officers found a woman dead Monday morning while they were investigating a shooting at a Galax home.

Police say they received a shooting call around 6:30 a.m. from an owner of a home on Partridge Street.

They found a woman between the ages of 18 and 21 dead. Her name has not been released.

Police say they are questioning the homeowner who called 911. State police also stopped someone walking along the road in the area and brought them in for questioning as well.

This shooting is under investigation.

