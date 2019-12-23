Roanoke police identify man wanted in connection with shots fired incident

ROANOKE, Va. – Police have identified the man who is wanted in connection with a shots fired incident in Roanoke on Sunday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Roanoke police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Abbott St. NW. They found damage to a residence in the area.

Police identified DeShawn Johnson, 30, of Roanoke, as the main suspect.

They also found a vehicle that had crashed in the area that they believe Johnson drove.

Johnson is wanted on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about this case or Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text Roanoke police at 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.