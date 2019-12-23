What’s News Today: book handout, shop with a cop

ROANOKE, Va. – One Community One Voice will hold a town hall today with Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison. They will be address concerns from the community about a incident at the Meadows Apartments where Dre'yon Browley was shot and killed. A jury found Austin Rozdilski not guilty of second degree murder. He was convicted of unlawful wounding. The discussion begins at 6 p.m. at E. C. Glass High School.

The TAP Books program will give out free children’s books today. They will be given out this morning to children at the Hope Center and to homes in northwest Roanoke. TAP hopes to spread holiday cheer in the neighborhood.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting today. They will talk about possibly exchanging property between the county and the Bedford Regional Water Authority. The proposal calls for the county to give the authority property on Falling Creek Road in exchange for property on McGhee Road. The board held a public hearing earlier this month.

Shop with a Cop today in Wythe County. The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Wytheville Police Department will go shopping to make sure Christmas is special for local children. The eligible children have been recommended by local churches and school administrators. They’ll be shopping at the Wytheville Walmart starting at 9 a.m.