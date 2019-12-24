Danville fire destroys home on Christmas Eve

Danville, VA – Fire crews spent hours putting out a house fire in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a home in the 700 block of Temple Avenue at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

When they got there, crews found a two story home with fire showing from both floors and all four sides.

Crews made an exterior attack and then transitioned to the inside to finish putting out the fire.

One man made it out of the fire and was taken to the hospital for a non-fire related medical issue. The Red Cross is assisting him with temporary housing.

Crews say the cause of the fire was a candle left unattended.

Four engines, one ladder truck, one safety officer and a chief officer was on scene for approximately three hours.