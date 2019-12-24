People flock to stores in search of last-minute gifts, deals

ROANOKE, Va. – 'Twas the day before Christmas, and all through the Valley, lots of creatures were stirring.

“It’s not fun. It’s a little bit nerve-wracking. We had this little thing we were supposed to do, it’s like a little Secret Santa, and then I decided to wait last minute,” shopper Kwizera Josephet said.

Josephet was one of the 6% of holiday shoppers the National Retail Federation estimates will buy their last Christmas gift the day before Christmas this year.

“I was, like, ‘OK, I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ So hopefully there’s something inside the store for me to buy,” Josephet said.

Other shoppers, like Tiffany Summers, casually strolled into the stores Tuesday just to see what good last-minute deals were available.

“Everything’s wrapped. I’m just getting a few little odds and ends,” Summers said.

According to the National Retail Federation, as of early this month, 86% of holiday shoppers had completed a little more than half of their shopping.

“There’s a lot of things people are going for, yeah. A lot of clothing it seemed like,” Summers said.

The National Retail Federation agrees.

As of last week, clothing was the most popular item, bought by 49% of shoppers.

Toys were second at 31%, followed by gift cards in third at 28%.