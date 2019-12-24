Roanoke County home a total loss, fire under investigation

Roanoke Co., VA – A Roanoke County fire is under investigation.

Rusty Road fire

Crews responded at about 10:30 p.m., Monday to the 3400 block of Rusty Road, which is in the Masons Cove area.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames from the one-story home. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The home is a total loss.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate the damages.