Roanoke County home a total loss, fire under investigation
Roanoke Co., VA – A Roanoke County fire is under investigation.
Crews responded at about 10:30 p.m., Monday to the 3400 block of Rusty Road, which is in the Masons Cove area.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames from the one-story home. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The home is a total loss.
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate the damages.
