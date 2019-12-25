‘We want to show them we care about them:’ Lynchburg activists delivers Christmas gifts to children

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Filling the gap to make sure all children have a Merry Christmas is what Ricky Theodore, a community activist with Shopo Nation, is doing this Christmas Eve.

More than a dozen children living in Greenfield Apartments in Lynchburg received their gifts on Tuesday.

With the help of local agencies, Theodore collected about $1,500 to buy toys, winter hats, gloves and feed the kids a hot meal.

He said for some of them this could be the only Christmas gift they get.

“Most of the people in this area all live off of government assistance and people think that no one cares about them. So, we want to show them we care about them,” Theodore said.

Lynchburg police officers stopped by to play football with the children.

The group also took a carload of gifts to more children at the Meadows Apartments.