66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

66ºF

Local News

Crews fighting structure fire in Danville

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Danville, Southside, Fire
photo

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews were fighting a structure fire in Danville on Thursday afternoon.

The fire department reported “heavy fire” on the back of a structure at 235 Plantation Drive.

Crews called a second alarm for additional help.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.