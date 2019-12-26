Crews fighting structure fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews were fighting a structure fire in Danville on Thursday afternoon.
The fire department reported “heavy fire” on the back of a structure at 235 Plantation Drive.
Crews called a second alarm for additional help.
This is a breaking story. Stay with 10 News for updates.
DFD WORKING FIRE: 235 Plantation Drive. Heavy fire on the back of the structure. Second alarm for additional personnel.— Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) December 26, 2019
