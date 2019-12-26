Honor African American culture during Lynchburg Kwanzaa holiday celebration
Legacy Museum commemorates seven-night-long holiday with live music, dancing and reflecting on key principles
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The holidays aren’t over yet. December 26th is more than just the day after Christmas. It’s the first day of Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday but a holiday that celebrates African American culture and heritage.
This is a seven-night-long holiday where each day a candle, representing one of the seven principles, is lit.
The seven principles are:
- Umoja (means “unity”)
- Kujichagulia (means “self-determination”)
- Ujima (means “collective work and responsibility”)
- Ujamaa (means “cooperative economics”)
- Nia (means “purpose”)
- Kuumba (means “creativity”)
- Imani (means “faith”)
Lynchburg’s Legacy Museum is hosting a free Kwanzaa holiday celebration on Friday, the second day of Kwanzaa 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Miller’s Center.
