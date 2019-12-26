52ºF

Local News

Honor African American culture during Lynchburg Kwanzaa holiday celebration

Legacy Museum commemorates seven-night-long holiday with live music, dancing and reflecting on key principles

Megan Woods, Morning Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The holidays aren’t over yet. December 26th is more than just the day after Christmas. It’s the first day of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday but a holiday that celebrates African American culture and heritage.

This is a seven-night-long holiday where each day a candle, representing one of the seven principles, is lit.

The seven principles are:

  • Umoja (means “unity”)
  • Kujichagulia (means “self-determination”)
  • Ujima (means “collective work and responsibility”)
  • Ujamaa (means “cooperative economics”)
  • Nia (means “purpose”)
  • Kuumba (means “creativity”)
  • Imani (means “faith”)

Lynchburg’s Legacy Museum is hosting a free Kwanzaa holiday celebration on Friday, the second day of Kwanzaa 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Miller’s Center.

