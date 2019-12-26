“Lights make me happy”: Neighborhood light display provides bright ending to Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights may have been closed on Christmas, but a neighborhood light display in Roanoke brightened up the night and attracted visitors from all around.

The block of Westover Avenue SW between Dudding and Chesterfield streets featured thousands of lights on lawns and houses. Cars slowly paced the block on Christmas, while others decided to walk among the lights instead.

“Lights make me happy every year on Christmas," said London Hartman, who came to the light display with her mother, Jennifer Fisher. "When I come out here, I feel joy come to my heart.”

Fisher said she makes it a point to end every Christmas by basking in the neighborhood light displays.

“London is 11, so we’ve definitely been doing it as long as she’s been born,” Fisher said.

Nicole Luedke lives in Stafford, but she felt a need to bring her children by the Westover lights while visiting other relatives in Roanoke.

“We need more people like this around this time, so that we keep the Christmas spirit going,” Luedke said.

Although Illuminights was not open for Christmas, it will reopen Dec. 26 and remain open through New Year’s Day.