Man hurt after shooting in Danville on Christmas

DANVILLE, Va. – A man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Wednesday in Danville.

Police say they responded to the 700 block of Grove Street around 2 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The 22-year-old victim was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital.

Police did not release any more information regarding the incident or any potential suspects.