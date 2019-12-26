Man hurt after shooting in Danville on Christmas
22-year-old shot in arm
DANVILLE, Va. – A man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Wednesday in Danville.
Police say they responded to the 700 block of Grove Street around 2 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.
The 22-year-old victim was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital.
Police did not release any more information regarding the incident or any potential suspects.
