’The Lord guided me to do that:’ Amherst man surprised with VSP’s highest citizen award for Trooper Lucas Dowell Bridge

AMHERST, Va. – Red in the face with no idea of what’s going on Steve Martin didn’t know he was walking into a ceremony for him.

“I don’t feel deserving. I’m glad they did this for me and it’s the least I could do for Lucas,” Martin said.

Martin is the man behind the Trooper Lucas Dowell Bridge sign, in Amherst county just over Route 29.

In February, Dowell was shot and killed while serving a search warrant during a narcotics operation in Cumberland County.

Dowell worked in Central Virginia including Amherst.

Just 10 days after Dowell’s death, Martin started a petition and got more than 2,000 signatures to name the bridge after the 28-year-old.

“It’s something I wanted to do. The Lord guided me to do that,”

Martin said it’s sad to know the Dowell family is spending the holidays without Lucas this year. Marin and his wife took it upon themselves, just a few days ago, to placed some wreaths here on the bridge in honor of the state trooper.

“To see somebody that takes time out of their day to go forth to keep the memory of this slain trooper alive is awesome,” Lt. David Edwards said.

Martin had shared his petition plans with 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell who nominated him for the VSP citizen appreciation award.

“As a retired trooper I realized from the start that Mr. Martin is really deserving of this award,” Campbell said.

On Thursday, Martin learned he received the silver award, the highest recognition a citizen can get.

“It was a no brainier when we sat down to discuss that he should receive this award,” Edwards said.

Troopers said the department is still grieving and still needs time to heal, but add the time was now to honor the man who is helping keep the name Lucas Dowell alive.