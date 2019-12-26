Warm Christmas Day weather draws holiday hikers to McAfee Knob

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It was a warm Christmas in Virginia this year, which proved to be perfect for people in need of an outdoor adventure.

Hikers flocked to McAfee Knob in Roanoke County on Christmas Day, as temperatures held steady in the mid-50s throughout the day.

Zachary Root came down from Baltimore to visit his wife’s extended family. They decided to go on a group hike together up to McAfee Knob, but soon discovered other people had the same idea.

“We had to park in the corner when we got here, the lot was completely full," Root said. "We passed two sets of hikers climbing up.”