What’s News Today for December 26, 2019

Roanoke, VA – Lane closures go back into place at noon. Every year around major holidays, VDOT lifts lane closures on many major construction projects to make it easier to travel. There will be another period with fewer lane closures from noon on December 31 until noon on January 2. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, you may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place.

Santa is making one last visit to Carilion Children’s Hospital. The Roanoke Police Department plans to join Blue Santa later today before he returns to the North Pole. Santa will visit patients door-to-door this afternoon.

Local high school basketball fans can see more than ten teams in action in Danville. The Harry Johnson Holiday Classic features eight boys teams and three girls teams competing over three days starting today - at the George Washington High gymnasium. A committee appointed by Mayor Alonzo Jones began working to revive the post-Christmas tournament, which was held for 33 consecutive years, ending in 2015. No games were held in 2016 and 2018. The tournament returns with a new name, honoring Johnson, who coached the GW boys’ team for 19 years and led them to a state championship in 1996.

Illuminights reopens after being closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The holiday display has already drawn more than 25,000 visitors to Explore Park in its first season. All proceeds from the event go to support Center in the Square and Explore Park. There are some special things going on to celebrate New Year’s Eve.