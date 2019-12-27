Dozens pop up at Salem Starbucks for ‘pop up cheer party’

SALEM, Va. – Christmas may be over, but Starbucks is still in the gift-giving mood.

Dozens of people stopped by the Starbucks on Lakeside Drive in Salem Friday afternoon.

The coffee chain is wrapping up the holiday season, and the decade, by hosting more than 1,000 “pop up parties” through the end of the year.

The daily event runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone that comes by can get a free tall, handcrafted espresso.

“We were going to be out shopping anyway, and I love Starbucks, and who doesn’t love a free drink?" Nicki Shearer said.

“It’s definitely a really great thing that they’re offering free coffee. It definitely shows that they care about the community and it’s just a great way to come out and spend time with family," Chelsea Betts said.

The deal is also good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas as well as year-round go-to’s.

The location of the pop up parties changes daily. To find out where they’re happening next, click here.