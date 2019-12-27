40ºF

FREE STARBUCKS ALERT: Get your post-Christmas caffeine fix in Salem

Starbucks is offering a free, tall espresso drink from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday

SALEM, Va. – It’s the gift that keeps on giving for a whole hour Friday afternoon. From 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, the Starbucks on S Electric Rd and E Main St in Salem will be offering a free, tall drink. This is the location near the Lakeside Kroger.

