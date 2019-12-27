Friends react after Carroll County woman killed days before Christmas

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A Carroll County man is due in court Friday morning after police say he murdered his wife just days before Christmas.

Marcus Bolen is accused of killing his wife, Lauren, leaving three young children behind.

Lauren kept a close group of friends, celebrating Friendsgiving every year together.

Whitley Ritter, one of Lauren’s lifelong friends, was too upset to go on camera. She says Lauren’s nickname was Smiley, because she was always upbeat, bubbly and smiling.

Whitley Ritter and Lauren Bolen

While talking with 10 News’ Shayne Dwyer, Ritter recalled everything from high school prom to a trip to Las Vegas.

Ritter says Lauren’s true love, though, was her daughters.

Neighbors in the area say they saw the kids playing outside, and the family had only lived in the home on Holloway Drive for about six months. They were just as shocked to learn the news.

Not long after the news came out, a Facebook campaign started, asking others to change their profile pictures to one of Lauren in her memory.

Statistics show an unfortunate rise in domestic violence around the holidays.

It’s still unclear as to how Lauren died.