Lynchburg police swear in new officers, but it doesn’t solve staffing challenges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Surrounded by those they love; eight new officers took the oath to serve and protect the city of Lynchburg on Friday.

“I have always wanted to be a police officer on the civilian side,” Kylee McCraw, a new officer, said.

McCraw is a Lynchburg-area native whose parents serve in public safety.

McCraw and her classmates are in the top 3% to finish out the academy and understand the challenges they’re walking into.

“It’s a job that maybe not sought out after anymore, but there’s a lot of individuals that still feel passionate about this job that want to serve their community,” McCraw said.

Despite the new additions to the department, LPD still needs to fill positions.

“Operational we still have about 30 officers, give or take, that are not able to perform duties as a police officer in full-time capacity,” Ryan Zuidema, police chief, said.

Zuidema said that includes the new officers sworn in, 13 officers who are entering the academy next month and those who are currently out sick or on military leave.

To stay on top of it, the department says it’s aggressively recruiting in and outside the area.

“We’re starting to target some military career fairs and look for higher folks coming out of the military that usually seem to be a pretty good fit for law enforcement,” Zuidema said.

Most of the new officers are locals, showing there’s home-grown talent in Lynchburg.

And it’s one Zuidema says could help their numbers grow.

“We certainly encourage folks who have grown up here and live here to their whole lives to consider a career in LPD,” Zuidema said.

The new officers sworn in Friday will spend the next several months field training. It will be a while before they are on their own as police officers.