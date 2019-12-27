No one hurt after Jeep crashes into Bedford County home
Authorities still don’t know what caused crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – No one is hurt after a Jeep crashed into a Bedford County home on Thursday night.
Bedford County fire officials say there isn’t any structural damage to the home and they still don’t know what caused the crash.
SOC Units were assigned to Company 3’s (Boonsboro) first Due. The SOC Battalion Chief arrived to find a single Jeep into...Posted by Bedford County Special Operations Command - SOC on Thursday, December 26, 2019
