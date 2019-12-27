Southside family mourns woman after Christmas Eve murder-suicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Southside family is planning a funeral for a mother murdered by her own husband and looking for answers.

The Halifax County sheriff says former state trooper Philip Leath shot and killed Lori Leath before killing himself on Christmas Eve.

While there have not been many updates from the sheriff’s office since the initial release, the family is not shying away from this situation. They want to talk about this case of domestic violence to help others in the future.

10 News reporter Shayne Dwyer spoke with Jay Hopkins, Leath’s brother-in-law from her first marriage.

Hopkins says he’s very close with Leath’s 15-year-old daughter, Alex.

Getting through this situation especially around the holidays has been very difficult for the family.

Leath was beloved in the community -- she worked nearly all of her life as a dental hygienist in the area.

An outpouring of love and support is what’s keeping the family together.

“It’s almost unfathomable that every year now for the rest of our lives we’ll have to remember that christmas eve was the day that Alex’s mother was murderd," said Hopkins.

But, the family still has a lot of questions. 10 News has learned Leath’s husband Philip has been to jail twice in the last two years for domestic assault.