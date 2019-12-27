What’s News Today for Friday, December 27, 2019

ROANOKE, VA – The Lynchburg Police Department is swearing in 8 new police officers this afternoon. The ceremony happens at 1:00 pm in Lynchburg City Council Chambers.

Kids at Carilion Children’s Hospital will get to see a magic show. Wes Iseli is helping brighten the holidays for pediatric patients. He will be going room to room and performing magic.

Local high school basketball fans can see more than ten teams in action in Danville. The Harry Johnson Holiday Classic features eight boys teams and three girls teams competing over three days. Today is the second day of the three day tournament at the George Washington High gymnasium. A committee revived the tournament, which was held for 33 consecutive years, ending in 2015.