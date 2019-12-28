Giles County family loses everything in house fire the day after Christmas

PEMBROKE, Va. – A Giles County family has to start from scratch after their trailer home burnt down the day after Christmas.

Adam White and Michaela Douthat’s camper caught fire at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire destroyed the camper in only a few minutes.

“We lost every single thing,” White said. “I tried to throw some water on it, but it was so engulfed, there was nothing I could do.”

White and Douthat were not inside the trailer when it caught fire, but their pets, a six-week-old puppy and a turtle, were trapped inside the flames. Neither survived the fire.

“I was devastated,” Dotuhat said. “I was crying my eyes out.”

Although White and Douthat were not hurt, all of their belongings, including their clothes and the Christmas presents they bought their daughter, were destroyed.

“We know what we need, we need everything,” Douthat said. “I’m still trying to process everything.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A GoFundMe for White and Douthat is available at this link.