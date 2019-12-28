Wytheville woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill ex-boyfriend

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A Wytheville woman is facing charges after authorities say she ran her ex-boyfriend off the road and shot at him several times.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call for shots fired in the 4200 block of East Lee Highway around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they found Jestin Christley who told police that his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Hounshell, tried to crash into his car while driving on East Lee Highway. He then reportedly pulled into a construction site off the road.

Christley told police that after running him off the road, she pulled into the construction site and fired one round through the passenger side of his car as he was sitting inside. She then reportedly put the handgun through the window and Christley was able to grab the barrel of the gun. The two fought over the gun and he was able to get it away from her and call 911.

Authorities say Hounshell then left the scene and was arrested at her home shortly after.

Hounshell is being charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. She is being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail.