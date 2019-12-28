Virginia magician dazzles patients at local children’s hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – There was magic in the air at one local hospital on Friday.

Wes Iseli, a magician and illusionist from Virginia, visited Carilion Children's Hospital in Roanoke to bring a little joy and wonder to patients during the holidays.

"I go room to room performing for the kids and trying to cheer them up around Christmas," Iseli said.

He said this year marks the eighth year straight that he has visited Carilion Children's to give patients their own, up-close magic show.

"There are so many amazing stories over the years, not only at this hospital but at other hospitals that I've done, " Iseli said.

Declan Nichols and his dad Chris Nichols said they enjoyed all of the magic tricks. They said it was a nice surprise during the holidays.

"We've been here since Christmas day and the entire hospital staff have made it very comfortable despite the circumstances," Chris said.

Iseli also gave each child their own magic kit. He said Friday’s stop in Roanoke was a part of his Magic of Giving Project in which he gives back each month.