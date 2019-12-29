Two people displaced after chimney fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are without a home after a fire in the 1500 block of Buena Vista Blvd Sunday.

A spokesperson for Roanoke Fire-EMS said the fire started just before 1:30 p.m.

Residents were working outside when they noticed the fire and called 911.

When initial units arrived, crews found heavy smoke.

No one was hurt.

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as accidental and said it started in the chimney.